Robert Irwin gets emotional on DWTS: 'Mum raised us alone'

Robert Irwin praises Terri Irwin in moving 'DWTS' tribute

Robert Irwin has nothing but love and admiration for his mom, Terri Irwin.

The 21-year-old conservationist is the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, opened about his mother's strength and resilience in an interview with PEOPLE after Dancing with the Stars' Dedication Night on Tuesday, October, 14.

Robert, who performed in the honour of his 61-year-old-mother praised her unwavering support after the tragic death of his father, Steve Irwin, who passed away at 44 in a stingray-related incident.

'I think, growing up, there's certain things as a kid that you do not realise. I mean, a credit to my mum, I never felt as though I ever missed out on anything in life,' Robert shared.

Now, that he's older, Robert said he fully appreciates just how strong his mother has been during those difficult times.

'She had to keep going' not only to continue the legacy that my dad started with her, but also to raise us kids,' he continued.

Robert's heartfelt tribute came after a touching performance with his dance partner Witney Carson to Phil Collins' 'You'll Be in My Heart' dedicated to his mother Terri.