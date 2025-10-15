British star 'Big John' detained in Australia over visa violation

British social media personality ‘Big John’ Fisher has been detained in Australia and faces deportation after arriving on an incorrect visa for his planned tour events.

The viral fast food reviewer, known to his nearly 700,000 followers for his enthusiastic ‘bosh’ catchphrase, announced the cancellation of his scheduled appearances in Perth and Sydney after being held by border authorities.

Fisher confirmed he spent his 52nd birthday in a detention hotel following four hours of questioning by Australian Border Force officials, who determined his visa didn't permit the planned commercial activities.

Though Fisher maintained his documentation was legit, authorities took issue with his scheduled ‘Bucking Bull’ challenge at a Sydney greyhound race and DJ set at a Perth horse racing event.

The social media star expressed devastation at the cancellation but maintained affection for Australia.



The influencer posted on social media: "I'm still smiling and I still love Australia", before signing off with his trademark ‘bosh.’

TikTok star’s son and British heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher, jokingly suggested the deportation might relate to cricket concerns ahead of the Ashes series.

Australian Border Force declined comment on individual cases due to privacy protocols, though sources confirmed Fisher entered the country on a visa category incompatible with paid public appearances.