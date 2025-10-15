Meghan Markle gives subtle nod to royal life with ‘bespoke’ accessory

Meghan Markle is appeared to have pulled out some special pieces from her wardrobe as she reminisced her royal life via her sartorial choices.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance to participate in discussion with Fortune’s editor-in-chief, Alyson Shontell on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. about her business ventures and what the future holds for her.

As Meghan spoke about her new endeavours following her exit from the royal life in 2020 with husband Prince Harry, she seemed to have given a nod to her brief time with her in-laws.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child Prince Archie in 2019, while they were still senior working royals. The christening of the young prince was a joyful event as the Sussexes were surrounded by the royal family and loved ones.

For her Tuesday’s ensemble, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum added a subtle detail, marking an emotional connection to the royal time.

The As Ever founder had worn her custom Dior heels, which she had worn during Archie’s christening service which took place at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle in July of 2019. At the time, she had worn a white Christian Dior dress and a matching hat.

This time, she had opted for a Brochu Walker skirt, Polène earrings and a ring from a Ukrainian designer, paired with her bespoke heels.