Josh Allen calls Hailee Steinfeld ‘rock star’ as he reflects on married life

Josh Allen is opening up about life as a newlywed—and he’s not holding back on how much he adores his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

The 29-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback and the 28-year-old actress tied the knot earlier this year, and in a new interview with ESPN, he shared what the past year has meant to him.

“It’s been good. It’s been pretty good,” Allen said.

“I mean, getting married was the coolest. It was the most important day of my life. And then all that other stuff is just kind of the cherry on top.”

When asked what fulfills him the most right now, Allen didn’t hesitate.

“My wife. My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person,” he said. “She’s everything that I need in my life.”

He also credited Hailee with helping him see himself beyond football. “She’s taught me that I’m more than a football player… I never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that.”

Hailee, in a recent Variety interview, shared how the couple manages their careers despite demanding schedules.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing — I try to organise my time so I can be where he is,” she said.

“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.”

Reflecting on this new chapter, Hailee added, “I’ve never lived this part of life before — outside of my work. I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone. That’s the greatest thing ever.”