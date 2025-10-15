Shawn Mendes, Tia Wood unite for emotional rendition of 'Youth' in Vancouver

Shawn Mendes used his October 12 concert in Vancouver to deliver a powerful message of unity and healing, joined on stage by rising Cree/Salish artist Tia Wood for a special performance of his 2018 track Youth.

Before inviting Wood to perform, Mendes reflected on the impact of Indigenous communities he’s encountered worldwide.

“My words will fall flat when describing how healing and how beautiful and how much we have to learn from the Indigenous people in this world,” he said, drawing loud cheers. Calling Wood “very special,” he welcomed her to the stage.

Wood, from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Treaty 6 territory, has been making waves in music, following her appearance at Billboard Canada Women in Music 2024 and the success of her track Sky High.

During the duet, she added a moving verse in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: “Where do I start?/ How do I say it?/ My voice is so tired and I cannot fake it…”

She was joined by her father, Earl Wood, a founder of the renowned powwow group Northern Cree, who brought traditional vocals and percussion to the acoustic set.

The moment came a day before Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the U.S. and shortly after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Mendes later wrote on Instagram, “This is Canada,” while Wood shared, “I spoke my truth and tried to represent the best way I could. Spoke about our missing relatives.”

Fans responded with emotion online, celebrating the representation. Mendes, who often uses his platform to speak about unity, told the crowd, “We have to bring more love, acceptance, unity. When you’re all singing like this, those divides are not here.”

Wood shared a similar sentiment, dedicating the heartfelt performance to “rez babies everywhere.”

