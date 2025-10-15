Dubai new machine lets you check gold purity just like withdrawing cash

The Municipality has unveiled the “Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab,” a self-service, functioning as a complete laboratory unit that can test the purity of gold jewelry in under a minute.

The innovation marks a significant step in consumer protection within the global market and the precious metal mining industry.

The world’s first-ever gold kiosk was showcased at the municipality’s stand at GITEX Global 2025, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is located in the “city of gold” and this service lab effectively and systematically tests the purity of gold.

Dubai Municipality spokesperson stated that the lab utilizes the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and machine learning to accelerate testing procedures and deliver results to ensure reliability.

However, consumers will be able to receive a notification through SMS or a printed receipt, similar to how ATMs or CDMs provide transaction validations.

Consumer confidence elevates with this advancement

The technological advancement is designed to transform how UAE residents and tourists confirm their gold purchases in one of the evolving jewelry markets.

The spokesperson stated, “This innovation not only strengthens consumer confidence but also elevates the overall quality of services within the quality of services within the gold and jewellery sector."

The Dubai gold market is one of the prominent hubs for gold trading that attracts millions of shoppers each year.

Dubai Municipality’s strategic plan involves deploying smart kiosks in key locations across the emirate including the iconic Gold Souq and major shopping malls.

No doubt, this initiative has a crucial role in providing residents and tourists a faster and more expedient approach to test the purity of gold ornaments, precluding the need for traditional testing facilities and long waiting hours.

This accessibility builds on a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).

The earlier agreement was signed with a prime focus on providing metal testing services in the new Gold Souq, which benefited both gold merchants and individual customers.

Dubai, as a global gold trading hub, has unveiled a machine that significantly enhances consumer test and operational efficiency by providing accurate and non-destructive precious metal purity testing in a self-service format.