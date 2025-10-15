Noman, Shaheen shine as Pakistan beat South Africa in first Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 15, 2025. – PCB

Pakistan kicked off their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign in style with a 93-run victory over South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.



Chasing 277 runs, the visitors were bundled out for 183, courtesy of a match-winning spell from Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi, who took four wickets each with valuable support from Sajid Khan.

South Africa suffered an early setback when captain Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman for just three runs, leaving the team at 13-1.

Noman struck again shortly after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck, applying further pressure on the visitors. Rickelton and De Zorzi steadied the innings, putting on a 33-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket.

Resuming at an overnight score of 51-2, the visitors faced an early setback as Shaheen made an impact in the very first over, dismissing Tony de Zorzi for 16 runs.

Noman Ali showcased his excellent form by taking his third wicket, removing Tristan Stubbs for a mere two runs with South Africa reeling at 55-4.

Dewald Brevis then joined Rickelton at the crease and steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping South Africa cross the 100-run mark at 110-4.

Brevis, who had a disappointing first innings without scoring, bounced back to make a swift 54 off 54 balls, marking his second Test fifty.

Noman struck again, dismissing Brevis at 128-5, handing Pakistan a crucial breakthrough.

Sajid then removed Rickelton to further dent the visitors’ chase. After lunch, Sajid struck once more, dismissing Senuran Muthusamy (6) to reduce South Africa to 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen's fiery spell sealed the deal for Pakistan.

He removed Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession before wrapping up the innings, finishing with figures of 4/33 while Noman registered figures of 4/79 as well.

Pakistan’s strong position was built on on their commanding first-innings total of 378, courtesy of an exceptional spell from left-arm spinner Muthusamy, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha made 93 each while Muthusamy finished with impressive figures of 6 for 117 in 32 overs.

In pursuit of Pakistan's 378-run first-innings total, South Africa were bundled out for 269 despite a fighting century from Tony de Zorzi (104). Noman Ali was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 6/107 in 35 overs, supported by Sajid Khan with three wickets and Salman Ali Agha with one.

With a lead of 109 runs, the hosts suffered a setback in the second innings as they were bundled out for 167 in 46.1 overs.

Babar Azam top-scored with 42, followed by opener Abdullah Shafique with 41 and Saud Shakeel, who contributed 38. Muthusamy again registered a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/57, while Simon Harmer took four wickets and Kagiso Rabada claimed one.