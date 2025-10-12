King Charles’ chestnut delivery secures Britain’s beloved conker showdown

King Charles scores a smash hit with royal chestnuts at World Conker Championships

King Charles has come to the rescue of one of Britain’s quirkiest and most beloved autumn traditions, the World Conker Championships after a nationwide shortage of horse chestnuts threatened to cancel the event.

In a true show of royal support, Windsor Castle sent more than 300 top quality conkers to organisers, saving the long-running competition just in time.

Committee member St John Burkett couldn’t contain his gratitude, saying, “It was a real joy to have conkers sent to us this time.

The Windsor Castle delivery was of really good quality they were fantastic, and they were the ones that really ensured we could go ahead.”

King Charles has ensured that Britain’s cherished World Conker Championships will go ahead this year, with a special delivery of chestnuts from Windsor Castle saving the day.

The castle’s grounds provided the prized chestnuts, which were sent to organisers via the palace’s public relations office.

Committee member St John Burkett joked, “Intriguingly, we don’t know who picked them, but like to imagine it might have been the King, at least for a few.”

The royal contribution has been reserved for the finals, with Burkett declaring, “We are extremely grateful, and can already say a conker from Royal Windsor will win the final.”

The tournament had faced cancellation after collectors struggled to find chestnuts large enough for competition.

Fortunately, improved weather and generous donations from across Europe including Italy and France helped resolve the shortage.

Organiser Charles Whalley told The Telegraph, “We’ve just had conkers from everywhere. It’s been quite extraordinary. With the support from Europe and what’s left in the trees at the moment, we are delighted to say that all is good.”

The eagerly awaited tournament kicks off today in Southwick, Northamptonshire, with around 2,000 spectators expected to cheer on the competitors in this uniquely British contest.