Princess Eugenie’s wedding photographer drops dreamy hidden gem

Princess Eugenie’s photographer shares never before seen wedding gem

Princess Eugenie is marking a major milestone and even her wedding photographer couldn’t resist joining the celebration.

As Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, toast to seven years of marriage this Sunday, photographer Sandra von Riekhoff treated royal fans to a stunning behind the scenes moment from their 2018 royal wedding.

The newly unearthed snap captures the radiant bride in the back of a Bentley on her way to St George’s Chapel, Windsor, moments before saying “I do.”

Dressed in her breathtaking Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos gown, Eugenie appears deep in thought, a fairytale bride about to make history.

Her gown was adorned with the White Rose of York, a touching tribute to her family heritage and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York.

In the elegant shot, shared by Sandra to mark Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s seventh wedding anniversary, the princess is seen wearing the spectacular Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, a glittering heirloom steeped in royal history.

Crafted in Paris in the 1920s, the Art Deco inspired headpiece features a striking 93.7-carat emerald at its center, surrounded by brilliant diamonds.

While Alex Bramall was the couple’s official wedding photographer, Sandra was entrusted with capturing the private, more intimate moments behind the scenes.

Reflecting on the experience, she told HELLO! that photographing such a high profile wedding came with its challenges and plenty of NDAs.

“Everyone hates their picture being taken! I think you have to build trust,” she said.

“I was warned in advance that one very key person didn’t like photos, so it was up to me to disarm him with a bit of chat. Having a photographer who’s easy and likeable really helps especially for moments as personal as these.”