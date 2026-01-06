Prince Harry’s return crucial for royal family's future?

Royal family has been told they need to welcome Prince Harry back for the sake of monarchy’s future.

According to a recent report, there are growing concerns about the monarchy’s ability to connect with younger generations.

Harry’s recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert drew mixed reactions, with some critics questioning the timing.

However, some critics praise Harry, saying that it highlighted his ease with the public and natural appeal.

Even tough he gets criticised a lot since he stepped back as a working royal, analysts noted that he remains more relatable to younger audiences than many senior royals.

Writing for i Paper, columnist Simon Kelner said, "If those who seek to shape the Royal Family’s image and commercial appeal, and who talk about 'Brand Windsor' and 'The Firm', want to succeed in a multi-media landscape, they would do well to put their arms around Harry again.”

"Like all the world’s great brands, the Windsors need to extend their relevance across all demographics, particularly a younger one.

“Harry can do that by speaking to an audience that is deaf to the stentorian tones of speeches at Windsor Castle. He can speak the language of TikTok as confidently as King Charles can speak German.

“I guarantee there will be those in power who recognise this, and will be keenly anticipating the day when Prince Harry is welcomed back into the fold."