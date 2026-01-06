Prince Harry set to return to Britain within days: Will Duke reunite with King Charles?

Prince Harry will travel without Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is all set to return to Britain within days for a major reason and the duke is expected to meet his ailing father King Charles.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Prince Harry, King Charles younger son, is set to return to the UK later this month for the start of the trial of his High Court legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited .

The trail will start on January 12, but it remains unknown when Harry will land back in home country.

The insiders further said Meghan Markle will not join the Duke for the visit.

It further said although Harry will be travelling to the UK, Meghan will remain in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan, the Duchess has not joined Harry on any visit to the UK since September 2022, when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have also not joined their parents on a visit to Britain since June 2022.

Meanwhile, it could be a unique opportunity for Harry to meet King Charles and brother Prince William and bury the hatchet for good.

Prince Harry last visited King Charles in September 2025.

It will be Prince Harry’s first visit to UK ahead of King Charles and William’s expected trip to US later this year.

Moreover, an insider has told The Sun: "Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren."