Andrew could be temporarily 'homeless' after Easter

The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026

Former Duke of York Andrew will be "out" of Royal Lodge by Easter after King Charles notice to leave the royal residence amid ongoing crisis.

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor for more than two decades but is set to relocate after being stripped of his titles

This has been claimed by the Daily Mail in its report as the royals traditionally spend the Easter holiday at Windsor Castle together each year, with a Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, which Andrew last attended in 2025 alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Now, according to the Hello, Andrew could be left temporarily homeless after his disgraced exit from the royal fold because a new home in Norfolk "may not be ready" in time to receive him.

The report further claims because of ongoing work at the five-bedroom Marsh Farm, which "needs much more work done before it's ready to be lived in, potentially leaving Andrew without a place to stay for a short while."

Commenting on it, royal expert Robert Jobson has said, "The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026.

"Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him, only time will tell, but it is doubtful."

The palace announced on October 30th, King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew.

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The former Duke of York’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement further said.