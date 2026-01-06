Real reason Meghan Markle won't return to UK in 2026 exposed

Prince Harry could soon reunite with the royal family

A royal expert has disclosed that Meghan Markle will not return to Britain in 2026 besides explaining the real reason behind her no show up.

Speaking to the GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also reflected on possible meeting of Meghan Markle with King Charles.

He said additional security provision for when Meghan is in the UK would “open the door” to a return to Britain for the Duchess but it is not the only hurdle in the way of a reunion with King Charles and other members of the royal family.

Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: “It would open the door, but if you look at the polls, her (Meghan’s) ratings are absolutely terrible. She is not popular with the British public.

“Then there is the case that she does not appear to have any affection for Britain. That has never manifested itself.”

“I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games because what would she do and why would she come?,” he said and added “It is not going to be as simple as turning up and seeing King Charles.”

Prince Harry's Invictus Games will be hosted in Birmingham in 2027, and the prince has already sent invitations to members of his Royal Family ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, Harry could soon reunite with the royal family after a victory in his long-running battle for security when visiting the UK.