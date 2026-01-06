Prince Harry's personal donations for a film school in UK revealed

Prince Harry has been supporting the Community since April 2013

Prince Harry’s enormous personal donations for the youth centre in Nottingham have been revealed as it shared plans to open a film school.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been supporting the Community Recording Studio (CRS) since April 2013.

The charity hopes Prince Harry's financial backing will help it replace the dilapidated old building where it has been operating for more than 30 years.

As per the BBC, Harry gave £1.1 million of his own money to Children in Need , external projects in Nottingham that support young people affected by violence.

The studio's founder and chief executive, Trevor Rose, said the Duke's personal contribution would make a "huge difference".

Rose said "For him to help us out in that way shows what he's recognised and seen over the years.

"He's known us for over 10 years now. So for him to say 'I'm willing to do this' goes a long way."

Trevor Rose also revealed: "It's very ambitious. All of the things that kids have said they've seen on TV, could be a reality right here in St Ann's, run by the young people, helped by the community for the benefit of our future."

In September last year, Prince Harry visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) during trip to UK.

The place has become synonymous with creativity, possibility, and transformation.