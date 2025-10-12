Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take relationship to next level: Report

Gigi Hadid pays rare tribute to beau Bradley Cooper amid marriage rumours

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship seems to be going strong as the couple has now started to publicly acknowledge their romance.

The 50-year-old actor and the supermodel, 30, have been surrounded by marriage speculations for a while, as sources revealed that Cooper is waiting to pop the question any day.

The Limitless star recently had a premiere for his latest movie, Is This Thing On?, at the New York Film Festival, and his girlfriend watched the film in a private screening.

Hadid took to Instagram on Friday, October 10, and shared her excitement over the film, with a tribute to her boyfriend.

“Premiere night! Congratulations to my love!” the Guest in Residence designer wrote alongside a picture of the cinema screen.

The media personality also congratulated “the whole crew” on the movie, adding, “Go see @isthisthingonfilm ! Dec. 19 !”

This comes after Hadid discussed her mostly private relationship in a cover story with Vogue, saying, “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential. And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve.”