Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery already dating before viral 'arrest' moment?

Sabrina Carpenter may have jokingly arrested Joe Keery during her Austin City Limits set but now the internet is cuffed to the idea of them dating.

Ever since their hilarious onstage moment went viral, fans have been spiraling into full-on shipping mode, with some even theorising that the two might have already been a thing before the gig and used the skit as a "soft launch" for their relationship.

For the unversed, during her Austin City Limits Weekend 2 performance on Saturday, October 4, 2025, the 26-year-old pop sensation took the American Express stage and surprised the crowd by calling out an audience member to be "arrested" during her recurring Juno-inspired skit.

That audience member turned out to be none other than the Stranger Things star, whose stage name is DJO.

The video of their hilarious interaction quickly went viral, capturing the moment when the Man’s Best Friend maker began saying, "You know, it’s actually cuffing sea..," and before she could even finish the sentence, the 33-year-old American musician and actor had already thrown his hands in the air to be "arrested."

Now fans are shipping the pair due to Joe’s hysterical level of enthusiasm at being arrested and the pair’s sizzling chemistry with one fan assuming, "Conspiracy theory: what if they've been seeing each other for a while and this is a soft launch??"

Another chimed in, saying, "She didn’t even get to finish the sentence!" followed by a third, "HIM HOLDING HIS HANDS UP OH GOD."

A fourth user expressed, "'You seem very eager actually.' I’m crying. This is so good."

"Sabrina barely got two words in and Joe had his wrists ready to be cuffed," a fifth noted.

The duo only fueled the dating rumours further when fans noticed that the pair had started following each other on Instagram shortly after the skit, which ended with the Please Please Please hitmaker placing fluffy pink handcuffs on the Free Guy actor.

While neither Sabrina nor Joe has commented on the speculation, fans are living for the idea and fully convinced the viral "arrest" was more than just a playful moment onstage