King Charles makes huge sacrifice for Eugenie, Beatrice despite Yorks fallout

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received a positive update from King Charles amid concerns about their royal future.

There were talks about the York sisters' possible royal roles might be jeopardised by scandals involving their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York are under hot water as fresh details about their controversial relationship with a convicted sex offender surfaced in the media.

There were strong calls to ban the Yorks from every public-facing royal engagements.

However, amid the mounting pressure on the monarch, a former royal butler claimed that this will not be the case for Beatrice and Eugenie.

Express reported that Grant Harrold recalled his time spent with the royal siblings and the love King Charles holds for his nieces.

While praising the two, he said, "Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were always really nice. Whenever I dealt with them, they were very sweet and gentle. Always said their ‘please and thank yous’ and were very polite."

Grant added, "They were extremely lovely young women, and were much-loved members of the Royal Family."

Despite Andrew and Fergie's controversies, the King seemingly made a huge sacrifice for Beatrice and Eugenie, as the former butler revealed that he loves the sisters in the royal family's private events.

He shared, "The King is very fond of his nieces, and gets on with both of them really well. He will encourage them to come to family events, and he will want them to be included in those private family celebrations."