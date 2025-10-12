Inside Ozzy Osbourne's raw confession of his 43-year life with Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's 43-year marriage to Sharon Osbourne was marked by turmoil and forgiveness.

In his posthumous memoir, Last Rites, Ozzy reveals the raw details of his infidelity, admitting that his sex addiction spiraled out of control during Black Sabbath's final tour.

He confesses to seeing multiple women on the side, which Sharon eventually discovered.

Ozzy acknowledges that Sharon had every right to leave him, but instead, she chose to forgive him.

"Sharon was like, 'What the f--- did you expect, Ozzy? If you're seeing enough women, one's gonna want more. And that's the one who's gonna bring the whole thing crashing down on everyone's heads,'" he writes.

The couple briefly separated in May 2016, with Ozzy entering rehab for sex addiction. However, they reconciled by September and renewed their vows in 2017.

Sharon publicly forgave Ozzy on The Talk, saying, "I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage... I just can't think of my life without him."

Ozzy's memoir also touches on the emotional toll his infidelity took on Sharon and their children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. He expresses remorse for hurting them and acknowledges the pain he caused.