Queen Camilla braves heartbreak as she makes audience laugh with playful speech

Queen Camilla spreads laughter with rare comment after emotional setback

Queen Camilla turned an emotional moment into a pleasant one with a light-hearted joke at her recent public appearance.

King Charles' wife stepped out on October 11 to officially open the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival in Windsor.

Moreover, Camilla hosted a reception for authors, festival supporters, charity partners, and students from the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham.

At the opening ceremony, Queen remembered Dame Jilly Cooper, her pal and a renowned author, who recently passed away at the age of 88.

The senior working royal braved the heartbreak by passing a cheeky comment for her late friend.

In her speech, Camilla recalled meeting Dame Jilly years ago at a party at Cliveden House, stating that she hoped that the writer had "uttered her immortal line: 'I'm going to get absolutely plastered tonight, darling. I love you so much, I want to see two of you."

Her remark left the audience laughing, and Queen added, "Dear Jilly, how we'd love to see just one of you here today."

On the death of Dame Jilly Cooper, Queen Camilla also released a personal message, paying a heartfelt tribute to her "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend."