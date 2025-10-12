'SNL' host Michael Che releases cryptic post before premiere of new episode

Michael Che makes surprising announcement hours before weekend episode

Michael Che made an unexpected announcement hours before the new Saturday Night Live episode.

The 42-year-old is widely known for his work on the NBC sketch comedy series, where he has been serving as a co-anchor on Weekend update along with Colin Jost since 2014.

Earlier today, Che took it to his Instagram to make a shocking announcement just before Saturday’s Live Show.

The actor and comedian complained about feeling slightly unwell before the show’s dress rehearsal was set to take place.

“I feel very sick. Don’t expect a lot out of me tonight. Or any night”, he wrote on his Instagram story.

In another slide, Michael shared a reply of one of his fans that read, “We never do king. Feel Better.”

He wrote beneath the reply, “"ummmmm.. That’s actually very rude. [your] king is displeased."

Meanwhile, he further shared the reply of another fan that read, “so this means Amy and Seth weekend updates right.” Che wrote underneath, “If I didn’t come out to do update, the snl che-hive would blow their brains out in disappointment.”

However, the Top Five star did not mention the details about what’s making him feel unwell. But Entertainment Weekly have reached out to his SNL representatives to know the reason.