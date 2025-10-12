Charli XCX makes surprise 'SNL' appearance with role model

Charli XCX made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Role Model during his performance of Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.

This unexpected cameo marked a seemingly amicable resolution to their playful online banter regarding the Sally girl role, which Role Model typically features during his live shows.

Charli XCX had previously been chosen for this role, alongside other artists like Conan Gray and Troye Sivan.

The surprise performance took place during the second episode of Season 51, which also featured host Amy Poehler and unanticipated cameos from former cast members Tina Fey and Seth Meyers.

Notably, Charli XCX wore the same shirt as Role Model's promo shots for the episode, bearing the phrase "max's kansas city."

This isn't Charli XCX's first time on SNL; she hosted the show for the first time last year, also serving as musical guest. Her hosting stint included performances of "360" and "Sympathy Is a Knife" from her 2024 album Brat.

Charli XCX is known for spotlighting fans and surprise celebrities during her concerts, often through her track Apple, where they recite the popular TikTok dance.

The surprise appearance comes amid speculation of an alleged feud with Taylor Swift, whose latest album features a track that some fans believe is a response to Charli XCX's 2024 track Sympathy is a knife.