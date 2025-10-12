Sia’s ex demands massive $250K month after split

Sia’s ongoing divorce battle took another turn after her estranged husband, Dan Bernard, requested more than $250,000 a month in spousal support.

The singer filed for divorce in March citing “irreconcilable differences” after two years of marriage, and the case has now grown increasingly tense.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Bernard is asking for $250,856 per month in addition to money for his legal bills.

He also requested that the music icon pay at least $300,000 for his attorneys’ fees and $200,000 for a forensic accounting investigation.

In a written statement to the court, Bernard said, “I have no income, no real property, no retirement and very little funds in my bank account.

"I cannot maintain this litigation without a significant contribution by Sia toward my attorneys’ fees and forensic accounting fees. Sia has the greater ability to pay for both of our legal fees."

The statement continued, "I therefore ask the Court to level the playing field and order Sia to contribute no less than $300,000 toward my attorney’s fees and costs and $200,000 toward my forensic accounting fees and costs.”

Bernard also claimed he been unemployed since April 1, after receiving a letter from the Cheap Thrills hitmaker's company ending financial support for their joint business, Modern Medicine.

However, he said he's been relying on monthly payments from Sia until they stopped on October 1.

The former couple share an 18-month-old child, Somersault Wonder. Sia has requested legal and physical custody and asked the court to end any spousal support claims.