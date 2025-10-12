Howard Stern fires back on retirement rumours amid show’s uncertain future

Howard Stern addresses speculations about leaving show after Stephen Colbert

Howard Stern Show’s future seemed to be dangling in the air as rumours arose about the host’s retirement.

The 71-year-old media personality was thought to be joining Stephen Colbert after his talk show came to an end, as his tenure is also approaching its end.

However, Stern appeared on Andy Cohen Live on Friday, October 10, and shut down the rumours, saying, “I was on vacation and the next thing I know I was in Stephen Colbert Land where I was being thrown off by the FCC somehow. I don’t know whatever it was or because I’m too woke. Too woke? I don’t even know what a woke is. What is woke?”

The broadcaster continued, “The fact that if I’m too woke — the world has turned upside down. I mean, holy s---, the stuff I do and talk about, I don’t even know what that means. But you know what? If it means I’m awakened, God bless.”

The radio host went on to clarify that he has not been fired by Sirius XM, and all speculations are ungrounded.

Speaking about whether or not his tenure will be extended, Stern told Cohen, “If that works out, great. I love this company. I do. When I signed on, I think it was 200,000 subscribers. XM was killing us. And my dream, just like when I used to go to s----- radio stations, ‘Let’s f---ing win.’ And now today, there’s this robust company, and I’m very proud of it. And if I do end up staying with this company, I’m going to take ownership of that.”