Prince William, Kate secret gesture to support Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William respond to Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie 'desperate’ request

Prince William may have been planning to take strict action against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after their continued antics caused reputational damage to the royal family, but he holds special sympathy for his cousins.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been bearing the brunt of their parents’ actions even though they have been innocent bystanders in the whole ordeal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales know that it is “not fair” to the York sisters to face the consequences of Andrew and Fergie’s shameful actions.

Princess Kate received a special request from Beatrice and Eugenie over their situation and she has been urging her husband to figure out a solution.

As a gesture of kindness, the future King and Queen have maintained their personal ties with them, according to a source cited by Closer magazine.

“It’s no secret that Kate and William have to tread very carefully around the issue of Prince Andrew,” the insider said.

“That hasn’t always been easy for Beatrice and Eugenie, who are deeply loyal daughters,” the source said of the York ties.

“But even with those differences, [William and Kate] managed to keep their personal connection intact.”

Meanwhile, William’s patience appears to be wearing thin with Andrew and Fergie.

The disgraced brother of King Charles has already been shunned in the public eye for his involvement with financier Jeffrey Epstein and his sex scandal settlement with victim Virginia Guiffre.

Even though Fergie once had a decent reputation for a while, that all went downhill after her emails to Epstein were exposed in which she referred to the convicted paedophile as “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.