Coco Gauff edges past Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final

American tennis star Coco Gauff has made it to the finals of the Wuhan Open after winning the hard fought straight set match with Italy based Jasmine Paolini during the semi-finals on Saturday.

At last the world number three overcame a personal barrier and beat the Olympic gold winner 6-4, 6-3 in her first attempt against Paolini in her four-match career.

However, the game, even with its seemingly comfortable result, was a major struggle for the 21-year-old.

There was a major weakness in Gauff, who could not piece her rhythm on serve during the competition.

She was shattered five times by the ruthless Italian, and exhibited seven double faults. Paolini won the match in more total points in a telling statistic and it serves to highlight just how close the match really was.

In the end, Gauff was stronger than her opponent and she was able to score key points, which enabled her to finish the two sets successfully.

This win secures her spot in her first end of year since her successful Roland-Garros run in June.

In the victory, this creates a blockbuster match on Sunday. Gauff will be against the victor in the other semi-final between the world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka presents a 20 match winning streak in Wuhan in her match and is likely to present a difficult final whether it is with an opponent or not.

A more regular serve will be required of Gauff should she wish to get the title of WTA 1000.