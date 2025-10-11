Donald Trump gets COVID shot: How fit at 79? Cardiac age revealed here

US President Donald Trump received a Covid-19 shot and flu vaccine, after his second health checkup in 6 months, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The White House issued a press release on Friday from President Donald Trump’s physician summarizing his visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center that day, which included a Covid vaccine booster and a flu shot, ahead of the president's upcoming international travel.

Trump’s physician, Sean P. Barbarella, shared a one-page summary of Donald Trump’s latest medical examination.

Barbabella stated that the visit was “part of his ongoing health maintenance plan” and included lab tests, advanced imaging, and preventive health assessments.”

The physician stated that these tests were conducted to “ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness.”

According to Barbabella, the president’s blood work was “exceptional,” that indicates stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.

Barbabella further added that, “He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction. President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

The report also praised Trump’s cardiovascular health, saying, “His cardiac age—a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG—was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Following multiple assessments by a team of specialists, Donald Trump was given a clean bill of health.

They confirmed that his cardiovascular health is unusually strong for someone of his age.

So, what does a younger heart age signify, and why is it important? Here’s a deeper dive.

What does a younger heart age signify?

"Heart age" is a measure doctors use to assess your cardiovascular health relative to the average population, factoring in elements like blood pressure, cholesterol levels, physical activity, smoking status, and other risk markers.

A heart age younger than your chronological age indicates a reduced risk of heart disease, whereas an older heart age may suggest greater susceptibility to cardiovascular issues.

For example, a 50-year-old with a heart age of 56 has a cardiovascular risk similar to a typical 56-year-old, not a 50-year-old.

On the other hand, with fewer risk factors, your heart age can be younger than your actual age.

Donald Trump, who became the second-oldest person ever to serve as president, underwent what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt termed as a “routine yearly check-up” at the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, October 10, 2025.

This glowing health report emerges six months after Barbabella announced in April that Trump was "fully fit" to lead as commander-in-chief and in "excellent cognitive and physical condition," due to his active lifestyle and regular golf outings.

Earlier this year, images revealed swelling in Trump’s lower legs and bruising on his right hand, sparking speculation.

Barbabella responded in a White House letter, attributing the leg swelling to a “chronic venous insufficiency,” a common, non-serious condition in older adults, and the hand bruising to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes and regular aspirin use.