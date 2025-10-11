Gigi Hadid recalls early modelling days: ‘Hard’

Gigi Hadid on life achievement of latest fashion show

Gigi Hadid is feeling grateful as she reflects on how far she’s come in her modeling journey.

In a new video shared by Victoria’s Secret on October 10, the supermodel got emotional while looking back on her early career, recalling the moment she landed her first-ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015.

Calling it a “dream come true,” Gigi said she had to work hard for that moment, explaining how she “went to a lot of go-sees” and “tried out two or three times” before finally getting her big break.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Gigi tearfully shared about her younger self.

“She just wanted it so bad. I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her—and not just me, hard on girls.”

Now, a decade later, Gigi says she looks back on that time with pride and confidence.

“That was an awesome time,” she reflected. “I deserved to be there and to continue to come back to this show. I’m just so happy for that girl that got the first show, and also my teenage self who watched the show.”

The 30-year-old model, who is returning to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret runway presentation, also shared how surreal it’s been to share the stage with her younger sister Bella Hadid over the years.

“When I can look over at my sister, and she’s shiny and hot and wearing angel wings,” she said with a laugh, “that’s part of the dream come true.”

Now as a mom to her 5-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, Gigi says motherhood has given her a new perspective on her career and the joy she finds in it.

“Having a child makes you experience everything in life differently,” she said, adding that the show represents “the most glamorous, exciting, sparkly, fun, pink version” of her job.

“This, to me, is the most exciting thing to tell Khai about,” she continued.

“She’s just as excited about all the costumes as me. The VS show is one of those things that still makes my heart beat really fast.”

Beyond her work, Gigi recently celebrated Bella Hadid’s 29th birthday in the sweetest way.

On October 9, she took to Instagram Stories to post a touching tribute filled with nostalgic and recent photos that captured their close sisterly bond.

“It’s @bellahadid day,” Gigi wrote over a childhood photo of the two sitting side by side in matching orange and white swimsuits with scarves on their heads. In another black-and-white image of them smiling, she added, “She’s our walking heart.”

She followed with more heartfelt messages, including, “Must protect her at all costs,” and over a picture of them in coordinating white dresses and floral headbands, she reminded followers, “You better be nice in the comments.”

One especially sweet moment showed Bella holding Khai while dressed in a cowgirl outfit, with Gigi writing, “Most loving (and spoiling) auntie (and sister).”

The tribute ended with a candid shot of the sisters laughing together, captioned, “Happy birthday! I love you so much.”