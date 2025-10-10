Jonas Brothers trick One Direction fans with 'Best Song Ever'

The Jonas Brothers recently pulled at the heartstrings of One Direction fans with a cleverly crafted twist that left them hopeful yet heartbroken.

Known for their surprise guests and nostalgic reunions, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas sparked excitement among 1D stans, who believed the trio might help make a One Direction comeback happen.

A playful teaser showed the brothers pretending to be audience members, with Nick wondering aloud if the Jonas Brothers would perform a special song. Joe interrupted enthusiastically, asking, “The best song ever?”

However, instead of One Direction’s iconic single, the Jonas Brothers surprised fans with a heartfelt rendition of Unwritten, featuring singer Natasha Bedingfield.

The unexpected performance stunned the 1D fandom, flooding the post’s comment sections with emotional reactions.

Since Best Song Ever is such a well-known One Direction anthem, fans were quick to express just how brutal the misdirect was.

“Best song everyeah, my stomach dropped," one fan wrote. Another added, "Best song ever… JOE, YOU SCARED ME!!!"

A third lamented, "It would have been epic if they had sung Best Song Ever by One Direction."

"For a hot second, I thought you were gonna bring out One Direction," said a fourth.

"DON’T YOU DARE SAY THE BEST SONG EVER BC I LITERALLY THINK OF ONE DIRECTION," threatened a fifth.

Currently on their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, the brothers have brought out a number of surprise guests and reunited with bands fans thought they’d never see again.

From a Camp Rock reunion with Demi Lovato to a Fifth Harmony reunion, the Jonas Brothers have reignited a long-buried hope among Directioners for a revival of their favorite pop boy band.

However, despite the Jonas Brothers’ potential to spark a comeback amid growing fan demands, Louis Tomlinson recently put the rumors to rest.

“Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that,” the History vocalist told Rolling Stone UK about a potential reunion.

“Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now, I’d be really surprised,” he explained.