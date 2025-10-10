Intel announces new ‘Next-gen chips’ to compete AI

Intel announces new ‘Next-gen- chips’ to comepete AI

After Nvidia, Intel also announced new ‘Next-gen-chips’ codenamed as ‘Panther Lake’ on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Intel unveiled its new Core Ultra series three processors, Panther Lake, the vendor's first product built on its 18A process node technology for manufacturing computer chips.

Moreover, Intel informs that the new system based on a chip architecture, is set to power consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices along with edge applications, including robotics.

“Panther Lake will enter high-volume production at Intel’s newest fab in Arizona later this year as the company invests in strengthening U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership," said company representative in official statement.

American Multinational Technology Company said new Panther Lake processor is made with its 18 A technology and is the most advanced node made on U.S. soil.

“The United States has always been home to Intel’s most advanced R&D, product design and manufacturing and we are proud to build on this legacy as we expand our domestic operations and bring new innovations to the market”, said Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu-Tan in a recent press statement.

Intel unveils Panther Lake Architecture, as the first AI PC platform Built on 18A semiconductor technology

Intel is also building its Xeon 6+ servers equipped with 18 A processors at the site codenamed as “Clearwater Forest."

Moreover, it is Intel’s most prominent manufacturing announcement since the company’s new CEO Tan took over the charge and declared that he would refocus the company on its core businesses and restore its engineering-first culture.

“We are entering an exciting new era of computing, made possible by great leaps forward in semiconductor technology that will shape the future for decades to come,” said Tan.

The tech company further informs that new next-gen chips will be made at Intel’s Fab 52 facility in Arizona, which is fully operational and set to ramp production.

Intel also announced new Panther Lake processor slated to debut in laptops next year in the first half of 2026.

Furthermore, the competitive chipmaker has struggled to turn around its business as President Donald Trump has vowed to ramp up U.S. manufacturing, focusing especially on semiconductors.

As Intel shares have bounced 87% this year, U.S. President called Tan ‘highly conflicted’ and demanded his resignation, but took his decision back.

The latest announcement of new chips also emphasizes the 18A semiconductor’s ties to the U.S.

As reported by the TechCrunch, government also took a 10% equity stake in Intel in August as Tan and U.S. government about working together to bring semi-conductors manufacturing back to the U.S.

“Our next-gen compute platforms, combined with our leading-edge process technology, manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities, are catalysts for innovation across our business as we build a new Intel,” Intel’s CEO added.