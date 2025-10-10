Prince Harry, Meghan finally unite with William, Kate for meaningful cause

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unite with William, Kate for meaningful cause

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked World Mental Health Day by echoing the same thoughts as Prince William and Princess Kate.

On October 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York City to attend the annual gala organised by Project Healthy Minds.

The Montecito couple was honoured with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the World Mental Health Day Gala.

They were recognised due to "their sustained commitment to building safer digital environments for children and families, alongside their broader contributions to global mental health support and their initiative, The Parents’ Network."

Following the headline-making appearance, a detailed statement has been released on the Sussex.com website, revealing that Harry and Meghan's Parents’ Network is joining forces with ParentsTogether.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to broaden the reach of mental health support while promoting online safety for young people and their families.

The pair's new move is described as "a natural evolution to enable the community to continue to grow and have more impact alongside the rapid rise of technology."

It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan are as vocal about mental health challenges as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Most recently, Princess Catherine opened up about the dangers of smartphones and screens during her latest outing at Oxford.

Similarly, Prince William appeared visibly emotional as he urged people to talk about their mental health challenges in a new video on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.