ASAP Rocky gushes over new born daughter Rocki Irish: 'My favourite'

ASAP Rocky is loving life as a girl dad after welcoming his daughter, Rocki Irish, with longtime partner Rihanna.

The couple were already parents to two sons —three-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and two-year-old Riot Rose Mayers— when their third child and first daughter arrived in this world on Saturday, September 13.

In a recent candid interview Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was asked about his favourite creation this year and his response was nothing short of heart-melting.

Without hesitation, he smiled and replied, "My daughter." "That's my favorite thing I created this year," the American rapper and actor said with a laugh. “Shout out to Rocki Irish."

Rihanna, 37, announced the birth of her new baby on social media by sharing the first heartwarming photos of the newborn.

One adorable snapshot captured the beauty mogul cradling her daughter, bundled in a pink onesie. Another image showed tiny pink gloves with delicate ribbon lacing.

The Diamonds hitmaker also wore a ring that read "Mom" to mark the special moment.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 [pink ribbon emoji]," she captioned the post, tagging Rocky, 37.

Shortly after the exciting news hit the internet, the Don't Be Dumb artist expressed his excitement and confirmed the sex of his third baby.

The proud dad didn’t waste any time jumping into the comments, writing, "MY LIL LADIES [red heart emoji]."