Inside Prince William' sweet gesture for cancer stricken mother

Prince William sent heartfelt letters to radio presenter Zoe Ball and her mother, Julia, during her final days battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

Julia passed away in April 2024 at 74, just weeks after her diagnosis in March.

Zoe shared the touching story on her podcast, Dig It!, with host Jo Whiley. She revealed that Prince William wrote not one but two letters - one while her mother was still alive and another after her passing.

"I read her Prince William's letter. And at the time he was going through his own difficulties with both his father and his lovely wife going through their cancer journey," Zoe recalled.

"And I thought it was so kind of him to take the time to write. And it meant the world to her. She loved that letter."

The letters were a significant comfort to Julia during her final days. Zoe expressed her gratitude for the Prince's kindness, especially considering his own family was dealing with cancer diagnoses at the time.

In a heartfelt tribute to her mother on social media, Zoe wrote: "Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy. And how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts."

Prince William's thoughtful gesture was not lost on Zoe, who was reminded of his kindness while watching his Apple TV interview with Canadian comedy actor Eugene Levy.

In the candid discussion, William reflected on the loss of his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.