‘Rockstar’ Selena Gomez gets emotional as 'Revival' hits 10-year milestone

Selena Gomez marks 10-year milestone after 'Revival' release

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the 10th anniversary of her 2015 album Revival.

The Love On hitmaker, who tied the knot with the love of her life, Benny Blanco, on September 27, recently took to Instagram to mark a decade since the release of her famous album.

Posting a carousel of photos to commemorate the occasion, she wrote in the caption, “Happy 10 YEARS of my album Revival!!! The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar.

"What a time!! Thank you to those who have sung every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!! LOVE YOU.”

In addition, the Emilia Perez star expressed gratitude to her fans, who have shown immense support throughout the years.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they rushed to the comments section to share their heartfelt responses.

One fan commented, “Beautiful then, beautiful now. Happy 10 years!”

Another chimed in, “Love this album so much!”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “So many incredible memories with you making this album. I love you so much.”

For the unversed, Selena released her critically acclaimed album Revival on October 9, 2015.