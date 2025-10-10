Princess Kate pens emotional note echoing Prince William's family message

The future king and queen are standing united in their push for change

Kate Middleton and Prince William are hoping to bring meaningful change in childhoods all over the world.

Almost a week after the future king emphasised the importance of a “stable home” for children in his raw interview on The Reluctant Traveler, his wife Princess Catherine echoed the same philosophy in a personal message.

“Attention is the most basic form of love. In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us — to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us,” Kate wrote in a message shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

The message — which was signed off with her initial, “C” — followed an eventful visit to Home-Start in Oxford on October 9, which marked the launch of a new parenting animation series in collaboration with The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.

Reflecting on the visit in a previous post, the mom-of-three shared, “Inspiring to hear how volunteers are helping to build parents’ confidence and resilience, and to meet families benefitting from this incredible community of support.”

Kate has been an advocate of early years development for years. The importance of the cause is not lost on Prince William, who recently vowed to avoid the same “mistakes” his parents made when it comes to his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Reflecting on his and Prince Harry’s upbringing — especially after Charles and Diana’s divorce — he told Eugene Levy, “You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love… if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall.”