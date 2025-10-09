Lady Louise’s future could spark a Palace standoff

King William's plans for Lady Louise may clash with Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince William and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, could be at odds over the future of Lady Louise Windsor, according to a veteran royal commentator.

The daughter of Sophie and Prince Edward, is currently studying English at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Speculation has long surrounded Louise’s next steps, with many suggesting she may soon take on official duties especially as concerns grow that the Royal Family is “running out of royals” ready to step into high-profile roles.

Sources say Prince William is acutely aware of the situation and is carefully considering which royals will fit into his vision of a “slimmed down” monarchy.

Public demand for royal appearances at both major and minor events across the country remains “as high as ever,” royal commentator Christopher Wilson has noted.

In response, Prince William is reportedly considering Lady Louise Windsor as a “dark-horse contender” for a future role as a working royal.

Wilson praised the 21 year old, saying she “charms all who meet her and could be a decorative and useful asset to the royal team.”

However, he warned that such a move could spark tension with the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie is known to be “vastly protective of her daughter” during her time at St Andrews University, with Wilson adding she is “just as likely to want her to stay out of the spotlight.”

While Lady Louise’s exact plans remain unclear, she has previously hinted at ambitious career aspirations.

On LinkedIn, the young royal expressed interest in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law, suggesting she may carefully weigh her options before stepping into public royal duties.