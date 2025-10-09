King Charles seeks marketing manager to boost Sandringham’s profile

Sandringham Estate on the hunt for marketing talent

King Charles III is on the hunt for fresh talent to join his royal team at Sandringham.

The monarch, who already has a vast network of chefs, assistants, gardeners, and more, has now posted a vacancy for a Marketing Manager, a role his team describes as “pivotal” to the estate’s operations.

The Instagram announcement directs applicants to the Sandringham careers page, where the posting explains, “The Sandringham Estate is the private estate of His Majesty The King and surrounds the private residence, Sandringham House.

House is used by Their Majesties and other members of The Royal Family throughout the year, but primarily between Christmas and early February.”

This rare opportunity offers candidates a chance to work behind the scenes at one of the most iconic royal residences, supporting the King and his family in a key strategic role.

A prestigious royal residence is on the lookout for a dynamic Marketing Manager to spearhead its marketing and communications strategy.

The position is full-time, requiring five days of work each week, with a flexible approach to working hours expected. The estate itself draws around 85,000 visitors annually, with another 20,000 exploring its sprawling 60 acres of gardens.

While the job listing does not disclose a salary, data from Glassdoor suggests that a Marketing Manager in the UK typically earns between £37,000 and £53,000 per year.