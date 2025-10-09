Zoe Ball recalls Prince William’s touching letters following her mother’s death

Zoe Ball reveals touching gesture from Prince William

Zoe Ball, Radio 2 presenter has shared the deeply moving story of how Prince William reached out to her late mother, Julia, with a heartfelt letter during the final weeks of her life.

Speaking on the Dig It! podcast with Jo Whiley, Zoe revealed that the Prince of Wales personally wrote to her when her mother was gravely ill and again after she passed away in April 2024, aged 74, following a battle with cancer.

“There was a really amazing moment when Mum was really, really poorly,” she recalled.

“I went up to see her with my brother and said, ‘Mum, we’ve had a letter.’ I read her his message, it was so beautiful.

Despite everything he was facing himself, with both his father and his lovely wife going through their own cancer journeys, he still took the time to write. It meant the world to her. She loved that letter.”

Zoe said she was reminded of the Prince’s kindness while watching his recent interview with comedy actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV.

“He wrote to me again after we lost her,” she shared, reflecting on how much the gesture meant to her family.

The broadcaster has previously spoken about rebuilding her relationship with her mother after 14 years of estrangement.

The blonde lady was just two when her parents divorced, was raised by her father beloved children’s TV presenter Johnny Ball and her stepmother, Di.

Announcing her mother’s death earlier this year, Zoe posted a heartfelt tribute alongside a stunning photo of a young Julia sitting on a bridge, bearing a striking resemblance to her daughter. “Sleep tight, dear Mama,” she wrote.

“Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to show courage and empathy, and for reminding us that even in the darkest days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

We are bereft without you, but we’ll hold tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room will light the stars to guide us.”