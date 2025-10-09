Dua Lipa brings out Gwen Stefani for epic L.A. tour finale

Dua Lipa closed out her four-night Los Angeles run with a show-stopping surprise guest appearance by none other than Gwen Stefani.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Levitating hitmaker invited the Just a Girl hitmaker at the Kia Forum stage in Inglewood to treat the live audience with a rendition of the No Doubt’s classic heartbreak anthem Don’t Speak.

The Break My Heart songstress introduced Stefani, 56, as "one of my personal heroes, one of my favorite artists, someone who I’ve grown up listening to my whole life, who’s influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself and music. And I just absolutely love that this incredible woman is here tonight."

The 30-year-old Albanian pop star and Blake Sheltone's wife share a collaborative and mutually respectful history.

Their most notable connection came in 2020 when Stefani featured on Mark Ronson’s remix of Lipa's hit Physical, part of the Club Future Nostalgia remix album.

Since then, the two have shared stages at major events like the iHeartRadio Music Festival and exchanged public admiration, with The Voice judge even calling Lipa "the prettiest girl in the world."

Additionally, the No Doubt frontwoman wasn’t the only surprise the New Rules singer had in store for her L.A. crowds.

On Tuesday night, Lipa also brought out Lionel Richie to perform his four-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash All Night Long (All Night) together to make the third concert of the multi night show unforgettable.