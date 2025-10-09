Google to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Belgium with €5 billion investment

Google has announced plans to invest €5 billion in Belgium in a bid to expand its data centers, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure in Europe.

The investment marks as one of the largest single technology investments in the country's history.

The investment will also include the expansion of Google’s existing site in Saint-Ghislain, in the Wallonia region of Belgium.

Around 300 job opportunities will be created under this investment deal.

The project is considered as a tech giant’s shift to Europe and broadening AI and cloud computing services across Europe.

According to Bikash Koley, vice president for Global Infrastructure at Google, “With today’s announcement, Google is deepening its roots in Belgium, extending our investments in the country and creating new avenues for AI-driven transformation."

He continued, “Google’s new investment is a powerful sign of trust in Belgium as a hub for digital innovation and sustainable growth. By expanding advanced cloud and AI infrastructure in St. Ghislain, creating skilled jobs, and securing new carbon-free energy, Belgium not only strengthens its economy and energy transition.”

“This project is also of strategic importance, consolidating our role as a leader in Europe’s digital future,” he said.

The new data centers included in the deal will be operationalized on carbon-free energy, linking to Belgium’s renewable grid. These facilities will be aligned with both national and EU 2030 climate goals.