Princess Kate champions strong family bonds during heartwarming Oxford visit

Princess Kate stuns in olive green Victoria Beckham suit for Oxford visit

Princess Kate brought her signature warmth to Oxford on Thursday, 9th October, 2025 as she met parents and children during a visit focused on early childhood development.

The Princess of Wales joined a Home-Start session at Rose Buds Stay and Play, where she chatted with families, joined in activities, and learned more about how the charity supports parents in building strong, nurturing relationships with their young children.

A passionate advocate for early years development, she took part in sensory play, singing, and storytelling sessions connecting with families in the hands-on, heartfelt style that has become her hallmark.

Speaking with parents, Kate discussed the importance of helping families build the “social and emotional scaffolding” that enables children to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict, and grow into compassionate, resilient adults capable of creating loving communities of their own.

In her element, the Princess joined children during a lively stay and play session, exploring sensory tables filled with interactive activities before posing for a cheerful group photo with families and volunteers.

Home-Start, a national network of 175 local charities, provides free, trusted support for families across the UK.

Last year alone, the organization reached 60,000 families and more than 76,000 children, helping parents feel more connected, confident, and capable of offering the nurturing care every child deserves.

One mother, moved by the encounter, shared, “It meant so much to be heard. I never imagined I’d be sharing my story with The Princess and she was so kind and genuinely interested.”

The visit coincided with the charity’s rollout of a new volunteer training program inspired by the animated films launched in August by Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Princess of Wales took to Instagram to deliver a moving message about the importance of nurturing relationships within families.

“If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other,” she wrote.

Kate emphasized that children raised in homes built on “love, safety and dignity” develop the emotional strength needed to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict, and grow into adults capable of building loving families and communities of their own.