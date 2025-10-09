Prince Harry speaks out on male loneliness at Movember event

Prince Harry opens up on the hidden battles men face

Prince Harry put the spotlight on men’s mental health as he joined Movember leaders in New York on Wednesday evening.

The Duke of Sussex took part in an engaging discussion hosted by the global nonprofit, addressing the growing men’s mental health crisis and the importance of open conversations.

Journalist Brooke Baldwin led a thought provoking discussion between the Duke and top experts, including Zac Seidler, Movember’s Global Director of Men’s Health Research, and Calvin Abbasi of the Andron Project.

A second panel featured Dr. Derek Griffith from the University of Pennsylvania, Brian Heilman, Movember senior research fellow and co-author of the organization’s latest report, and Matti Navellou from ICONIQ Impact.

The event came just hours before Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are set to make a star studded appearance at the Project Healthy Minds gala continuing the couple’s shared mission to break stigmas surrounding emotional well-being and mental health advocacy.

Prince Harry drew on his years of experience working with veterans and mental health initiatives as he spoke about the silent struggles many men face.

“Across every community I’ve worked with, the same pattern keeps emerging,” he said. “Men often feel isolated because they believe no one will understand what they’re going through.

Yet when I talk to them, I hear the same challenges again and again proof that they’re far from alone.”

Harry emphasized that loneliness can be one of the most damaging misconceptions, adding, “It convinces you that you’re the only one carrying the weight but that’s rarely true.”