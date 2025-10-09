Prince William, Princess Kate join King in honouring esteemed family member

The Prince and Princess of Wales wish a happy 90th birthday to the Duke of Kent

Prince William and Princess Kate are celebrating one of the most esteemed members of the royal family.

On Thursday, October 9, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, marked his milestone 90th birthday, and senior members of the royal family poured in their love and well wishes. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the celebrations by sharing a picture of a sweet moment between the monarch and the Duke.

Shortly afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account re-posted the photo and wrote, “Wishing a Happy 90th Birthday to The Duke of Kent!” alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Prince Edward is the grandson of King George V and was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin. He inherited the Dukedom of Kent at just six years old following the death of his father in a wartime air crash in 1942.

In 1961, Edward married Katherine Worsley, and together they welcomed three children. Just last month, the Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92. William and Kate were among the royal family members who attended the historic funeral.

Buckingham Palace has announced that The King will host a special birthday reception for the Duke at Windsor Castle later this month. The celebration is a testament to the Duke’s “steady presence in Royal Life.”