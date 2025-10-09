OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hints at more giant deals to come

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently indicated that the company is preparing to announce “much more” in terms of major infrastructure deals in the near future.

During an appearance on the a16z Podcast, Sam Altman discussed future deals: “You should expect much more from us in the coming months.”

This comes after an aggressive year of signing massive, multi-billion-dollar agreements aimed at securing the immense computing power needed for its next generation of AI models.

In 2025 alone, OpenAI has secured partnerships that analysts estimate could total over $1 trillion in infrastructure commitments.

Altman justifies this rapid and massive investment strategy by stating his confidence in the company’s future AI models and the economic value they will unlock.

He said, “I’ve never been more confident in the research road map in front of us and also the economic value that will come from using those [future] models.”

OpenAI CEO suggests that the company needs to “make a very aggressive infrastructure bet” to keep up with the anticipated demand and the need for greater compute capacity to achieve its goals.

He also acknowledged that achieving this scale requires widespread support from other companies across the industry, from power supply to model distribution.

“To make the bet at this scale, we kind of need the whole industry, or a big chunk of the industry, to support it… from electrons to model distribution and all the stuff in between, which is a lot.”