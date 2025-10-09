King Charles gives special honour to heartbroken royal

King Charles marked an important day for a beloved royal member of the family in a bid to uplift their spirits after a tough time in their lives.

On Thursday, October 9, the office of the monarch released a special greeting for the Duke of Kent, who recently lost his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at the age of 92.

The Duke marked his milestone birthday as wishes poured in from members of the family. Buckingham Palace made tribute to the royal, listing down his service to the monarchy.

“Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy 90th birthday today!” the message read.

The Palace highlighted that the royal inherited his title just at the age of six following a tragic incident.

His father had died at the age of 39, in an aviation disaster known as the Dunbeath air crash during the height of the Second World War in 1942.

Although, that did not deter him to take on military service as he enrolled in The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst at the age of 18.

After 21 years in the British Army, the Duke stepped down in 1976 and has served as a working Royal ever since.

The greeting also comes just days after the Edward, one of the oldest royals, made his first appearance since the passing of his wife.

In his honour, the king has also announced a birthday party which will be held later this month at Windsor Castle.