Prince Harry, Meghan royal role ‘on display’ with new honour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be upholding a crucial responsibility of their royal titles as the couple is set to accept a major honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 to live independently from the Firm, will be travelling to New York City to be acknowledged for the work they have done with Archewell foundation, launched after their royal exit.

They will be receiving the ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala for their efforts “to make the online world a safer place for families and young people, and for their strides to advance mental well-being globally”.

Many royal experts have been left perplexed as the couple will be receiving as they point out how the couple is trying to rebrand the image but have tarnish the reputation of the royals with their badmouthing.

Although, royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, pointed out that even though Harry and Meghan are not working royals, they still hold Duke and Duchess titles, which means in some way they still represent the royal family.

“Harry and Meghan might assume the rules no longer apply to them because they’re no longer working members of the British royal family, but that’s not the case when you insist on keeping the titles,” she told Fox News Digital.

“There are higher expectations of the Sussexes” as their titles represent the monarchy, and they have “to be careful not to jeopardise the institution” with their associations and behaviour.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 9th.