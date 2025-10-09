Travis Kelce's video resurfaces after Taylor Swift's bizarre story

Taylor Swift sends fans wild with shocking story about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift exposed Travis Kelce’s secret from the Eras Tour, which involved an embarrassing encounter with his favourite director.

The 35-year-old pop superstar shared that her fiancé mistook Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna Ebberstein for Greta Gerwig and gushed about Barbie to her.

As the Anti-Hero hitmaker continued the story, it got even more bizarre. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end actually spent time with Gerwig, danced next to her throughout the show but didn’t once think she was the Barbie director.

The 14-time-Grammy winner only realised his misunderstanding when she came across videos of the NFL star dancing with the award-winning director and asked him about it.

Swift recalled that seeing the video, Kelce responded, “No that’s not Greta.”

In the light of this new information, a video of Gerwig and Kelce dancing at the Eras Tour went viral again, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions after the added context.

“I can’t believe this was my show,” wrote one fan, while another added, “the video is so funny now with the context.”

“Cant even breathe from laughing,” chimed in a third, and “He was concert besties with Greta and he didn’t even knowww,” exclaimed another.