Princess Beatrice public appearance sparks concerns about royal family's future

Princess Beatrice recently attended a high-society wedding in New York, marking a rare public appearance amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The 37-year-old royal was spotted at the Long Island nuptials of her childhood friend James Green and his partner James Hirschfeld, co-founder of Paperless Post.

Beatrice seemed to be in high spirits, donning a glittering black gown and wearing her hair loose as she sat beside the newlyweds at their reception.

The guest list featured prominent society figures, including photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck and historian Mary Wellesley.

The reception was held in the couple's home garden, where attendees dined beneath a marquee adorned with elaborate floral arrangements and candlelight. The menu featured Italian cuisine, including porcini mushroom risotto and raspberry pavlova.

This appearance comes as Sarah Ferguson faces renewed scrutiny after emails sent to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged. At least eight charitable organizations have withdrawn their patronage associations with Ferguson following the disclosure.

Sources close to the royal family have indicated that King Charles will not extend an invite to the festive gathering to Fergie and Andrew, and the King is understood to have indicated that the pair should remain "invisible" at future family events