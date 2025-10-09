Jimmy Fallon drags Ed Sheeran for learning Taylor Swift’s big news via iPad

Ed Sheeran found out about pal Taylor Swift’s engagement through Instagram

Ed Sheeran admitted that he learned about close pal Taylor Swift’s engagement through Instagram and Jimmy Fallon will not let that go.

The 35-year-old pop superstar explained that she forgot to inform the Photograph hitmaker, 34, because he does not have a phone and she would have had to email him on his iPad.

Soon after Swift’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview, Sheeran took to TikTok and shared a video of himself laying on the beach with his iPad.

The Shape of You singer wrote, “don’t need a camera but I do need my iPad,” over the video.

The talk show host poked fun at the mention of iPad, and wrote, “Is this you finding out about the engagement,” in the comments.

Several fans joined in on the joke and wrote hilarious comments about Sheeran being an “iPad kid” and Swift being “100% honest” on the show.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and Travis Kelce announced their engagement publicly via Instagram on August 26, two weeks after the NFL star got down on one knee and popped the question.