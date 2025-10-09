Will ‘Friends’ cast reunite after Matthew Perry’s death?

Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ reunion after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston says there’s no way the Friends cast could ever reunite without Matthew Perry.

“It would be literally, physically impossible,” the 56-year-old actress told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on October 8 when asked about the idea of a potential Friends revival.

Perry, who played the beloved Chandler Bing, passed away in October 2023 at age 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose. Before his death, he was open about his battles with substance abuse and depression, something Aniston reflected on with deep emotion.

“It’s heartbreaking that he had so many demons,” she said. “But boy, for someone who had that much inner turmoil, he sure got to laugh a lot, and that was everything to him.”

Aniston, along with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, starred with Perry on Friends throughout its 10-season run before the iconic sitcom wrapped in 2004.

For Aniston, the show wasn’t just a career milestone, it shaped who she became.

“Friends completely formed who I was,” she shared. “It was pure joy. I looked forward to it every day.”

She added that what truly made the series special was the unique chemistry between the six castmates.

“There’s something about the chemistry of the cast that made for a lightning-in-a-bottle moment,” she reflected. “And that just happened to get caught on camera.”

Even decades later, Friends continues to connect with audiences around the world, especially through streaming platforms. Aniston said it’s touching to hear that the show still brings comfort to fans in tough times.

“People will say that they go back and watch episodes to help their mental health, that if they’re stressed about the news or the world, they’ll just sit down and watch a Friends episode,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“And that’s the ultimate compliment.”

The beloved cast last reunited in 2021 for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, revisiting their old set and reminiscing about their time together.

The special ultimately became Matthew Perry’s final on-screen appearance, a heartfelt moment that now holds even more meaning for fans and his costars alike.