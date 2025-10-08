King Charles family member earns academic honour

A member of the royal family has added a prestigious honour to the Firm by achieving a major milestone.

Flora Vesterberg, daughter of King Charles' second cousin James Ogilvy, recently revealed that she was diagnosed with autism at the age of 30.

In a piece for British Vogue, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra- a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, opened up about navigating 'the challenges of neurodiversity' during her childhood.

Now, the 62nd-in-line to the throne has shared exciting news: she will undertaking a PhD at the Courtauld Institute of Art.

Writing on Instagram, Mrs Vesterberg said:

'I am looking forward to beginning my PhD at @courtauld this month.

'My focus will be on elevating Nordic Impressionism and so I will be spending more time in Scandinavia.

'As my research evolves, I'll share more about my findings and the process itself.'\

She continued: Until then, I am thrilled that 'Nordic noir: works on paper from Edvard Munch to Mamma Andersin ' is opening on Thursday 9 October @bristishmuseum. '

The exhibition is supported by AKO Foundation. # Courtauld.'

This comes after King Charles' son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle have jetted off to attend the World Mental Health Day Gala.

They are expected to receive the nonprofit's Humanitarians of the Year Award on October 9.

Despite the no more being working royals and the strained relations with the royal family since their departure, it remains a celebratory moment for King Charles and the wider royal family-especially with Flora's academic brilliance also being recognised.